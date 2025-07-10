Five arrested for abduction, abuse of college girl in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Police arrested five persons for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old girl.

They were identified as R Selvan (22), B Livingston Samuvel (24), P Duraisami (27), A Manikandan (23) and M Ranjithkumar (26) - all from Thoothukudi district.

Police said the complainant is a native of Thoothukudi and is studying 2nd year B Com in a private college in Coimbatore. She is staying with her friends in Sowripalayam. Selvan had developed a relationship with her while she was in Thoothukudi.

Following this, the complainant came to Coimbatore for studies and stopped communicating with the suspect. Subsequently, the suspect called the complainant from various cell phone numbers and tortured her.

On Monday, when the complainant was standing near her college with her friends at Peelamedu, the suspect came there and forced her to marry him and allegedly pulled her hand. When her friends tried to stop him, Selvan allegedly verbally abused them and attempted to physically assault them.

Following this, Selvan along with his friends, forcibly took her in an auto and went to a private lodge at Gandhipuram. All of them forced her to marry Selvan.

At that time, the girl managed to flee from the place and reported the incident to her parents. Based on a complaint by the girl, Peelamedu police registered a case under several sections of BNS and arrested the five suspects. They were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.