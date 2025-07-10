Madras High Court summons Chennai corporation commissioner

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has summoned Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday in connection with a contempt of court petition filed for action against him for disobeying the previous orders on taking action against building plan violations and deviations in Zone V and other zones.

The first bench of Chief Justice K R Shriram and Justice Sunder Mohan issued the orders summoning the commissioner when Additional Advocate General J Ravindran mentioned about the previous day’s order imposing Rs 1 lakh costs on the commissioner and requested to keep the order in abeyance.

The bench questioned why the commissioner did not appear when the contempt case came up for hearing on Tuesday and asked whether the officer thinks he is above the court only because he is an IAS officer. The contempt petition was filed by N Rukmangathan, a former councillor, seeking action against the commissioner for wilful disobedience of an order passed in 2022.