Protests should not inconvenience public: Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday reiterated that the right to protest, while sacrosanct, does not supersede the rights of general public.

Justice B Pugalendhi made this observation while hearing a petition filed by J Eswaran of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), seeking permission for a protest in Sivaganga over the custodial death of B Ajithkumar. The judge said protests should not cause inconvenience or persistent irritation to those not involved, nor should they lead to visual and auricular violation aggression.

The police had denied NTK's earlier request seeking permission for the protest, citing reasons like the Kanda Devi temple car festival, a weekly market, and the fact that a protest for the same cause had already occurred on July 3.

Justice Pugalendhi highlighted that public spaces are primarily for public use, and while protests are a vital democratic tool, their conduct must not disregard this fundamental purpose. Further, he noted that police's rejection was also influenced by reports of some speakers in a previous protest using filthy language and making communally provocative statements.

The court, however, granted the petitioner the liberty to submit a fresh application, directing the police to consider it within 24 hours. Subsequently, police granted permission for the protest, which was led by NTK leader Seeman. Seeman also visited Ajithkumar's family