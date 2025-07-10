Sterlite supporters want copper plant reopened

THOOTHUKUDI: Supporters of the closed Sterlite Copper plant met Thoothukudi Collector K Elambahavath on Wednesday, urging him to recommend reopening the facility, after experts proposed copper production using eco-friendly techno-logies.

The proposal, prepared by former ICT Vice Chancellor Ganapati D Yadav and retired Anna University professor R Nagendran, recommends producing 70% copper from concentrate and 30% from recycled copper to reduce slag and emissions. It avoids production of phosphoric acid in the process, and sourcing water from desalination and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

Members from various associations, including the Thoothukudi Livelihood Protection Federation, Industrial Suppliers Association, and the local traders, fishermen, and villagers, supported a hybrid production model.

Supporter Ganesan said the hybrid model is sustainable and would boost Thoothukudi’s economy. He urged the collector to consider and recommend the proposal to the state government.

They claimed this method would minimize pollution and restore lost jobs for contractors, lorry operators, and others in the industrial chain.

The Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant was shut in 2018 following protests over environmental violations that led to the death of 15 civilians in police firing.