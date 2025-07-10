VOC Zoo in Coimbatore: A fading memory

COIMBATORE: Once a cherished weekend retreat for generations of Coimbatoreans, the VOC Zoo now lies forgotten and rusting, a shadow of its former self. The zoo, located inside VOC Park near Gandhipuram, has its gates closed and cages empty due to the apathy of the civic body.

Years of poor maintenance, lack of upgrades, and non-compliance with zoo standards by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) led to the facility's downfall. Eventually, the Zoo Authority of India suspended its license, forcing the zoo to shut down completely. While CCMC had announced plans to convert the site into an aviary several years ago, no substantial progress has been made since.

"We have prepared a proposal for turning the zoo into an aviary at an estimated cost of `9.89 crore under PPP mode. The proposal has been sent to the Tamil Nadu government for approval. Once we get the nod, the work will begin," said CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran.

However, sources within the corporation revealed that the proposal was made without consulting wildlife experts, nature enthusiasts, or even officials from the Tamil Nadu forest department. Activists fear this could result in the same issues that plagued the zoo in the past, including poor design, lack of maintenance, mismanagement, and eventual closure.

The VOC Zoo, named after freedom fighter VO Chidambaram, with its collection of animals and serene environment in the heart of the city, was an affordable and accessible escape into nature from childhood for many.

Disheartened by the civic body's continued negligence, residents and activists have called upon the state government to intervene.

"This place holds memories for all of us. It is painful to see it crumble like this. It deserves a second life," said S Manimegalai, a retired school teacher who frequented the zoo with her grandchildren.