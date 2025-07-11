1998 Coimbatore serial blast case: Suspect on run for 27 years held in Karnataka

Coimbatore bomb blast case arrest: Stalin lauds TN police

According to police, ‘Tailor’ Raja is allegedly involved in 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast, 1996 petrol bomb attack in Coimbatore which resulted in the death of jail warden Boopalan, Sayeetha murder case in Nagore in 1996, and murder of jailor Jayaprakash in Madurai in 1997. He was a frontline cadre of Al-Umma, a banned outfit founded by SA Basha, the prime accused in the blast case.

A tailor and embroidery expert, Raja allegedly rented a house at Vallal Nagar in Ukkadam, where the bombs were stored for the serial blast, and orchestrated to kill BJP leader LK Advani who had come to Coimbatore to attend an election meeting, sources said.

Raja, who managed to evade police surveillance, settled in Vijayapura, where he married a woman and now has two children. He was working as a load man in a local vegetable market and identified himself as Shajahan. He had recently met his old friends from Coimbatore, who were under police radar and technical tracking systems, enabling the police to locate him. He would be taken into custody for further investigation, sources said.

Recently, the ATS, in coordination with the Coimbatore city police, had arrested wanted accused Abu Bakr Siddique and Mohamed Ali, alias Yunus from Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh. The arrest of ‘Tailor’ Raja marks the third successful apprehension of a long-absconding accused involved in terror cases. Two more suspects, Mujibur Rehman alias Muji and Yusuf, involved in Coimbatore serial blast case, are at large since February 1998, said sources.

Meanwhile, CM M K Stalin lauded the Tamil Nadu police on the arrest. Taking to X, Stalin said the team recently arrested three key terrorists, including Abu Bakr Siddique, who was absconding for 30 years. “My heartfelt congratulations to ATS and the Intelligence Branch officers, who once again established that TN police is at the forefront of internal security in our country. Our gratitude also goes to the Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh state police,” he said.