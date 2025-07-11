Arrested terror suspects picked up after months-long operations: Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal on Friday announced the arrest of three long-wanted terror suspects in a coordinated multi-state operation led by the state Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).

Abubacker Siddique, Mohammed Ali, and Sadiq alias Tailor Raja — all wanted in connection with the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts and the 2013 Malleswaram blast in Bengaluru — were apprehended after nearly three decades in hiding. The Coimbatore blasts had claimed 58 lives and injured over 250.

Addressing a press conference, Jiwal said the arrests were made as part of operations 'Aram' and 'Agazhi', which were carried out in coordination with the police forces of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka over the past six months.

Siddique and Ali were picked up from Andhra Pradesh’s Kadappa district, while Sadiq was nabbed from Vijayapura in Karnataka. “The ATS has done very professional and successful operations. The investigation is ongoing,” Jiwal said.

According to police, the suspects had blended into local communities by taking up professions such as running grocery stores, tailoring, and real estate dealing. Their identities, despite decades of evasion, were confirmed within 24 hours using “certain parameters,” the DGP said.

While Siddique and Ali are not currently linked to any banned organisations, Sadiq is believed to be associated with the proscribed outfit Al-Umma. Authorities are also probing whether the trio had travelled abroad during their time underground.