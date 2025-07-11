Centre delays funds, scholarship students at TNNLU forced to pay fees out of pocket to access results

TIRUCHY: Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) beneficiaries of the Post-Matric Scholarship at the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchirappalli, were denied access to their semester results initially published on June 19 due to fee arrears, despite a June 24 circular from the TN Adi Dravidar & Tribal Welfare (ADW) Department prohibiting such action before scholarship funds are released.

Although results were finally published on Thursday for all students after backlash, many PMS beneficiaries had already made out-of-pocket payments. “The scholarship is meant to support us, but I had to pay Rs 40,000 myself to get my result,” said a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student. “I’ve only received Rs 60,000 so far. Withholding results for delays beyond our control defeats the scheme’s purpose.”

The annual fee at TNNLU is Rs 1.93 lakh, of which Rs 1 lakh is covered under the PMS scheme. The state contributes 40% and the centre 60%. According to the ADW department, the state has disbursed its share to all 31 PMS students at TNNLU for 2024-2025. The centre has completed payments for 20 students and is processing the funds for the remaining 11.

“We issued a circular clearly instructing institutions not to withhold results for PMS students,” ADW department secretary G Laxmi Priya said. University Registrar S.M. Balakrishnan confirmed that results of over 75 students, including PMS beneficiaries, had been withheld.

“Most of these students had not paid the fees despite receiving the scholarship. This also includes non-scholarship students. We withheld the results, and as of Wednesday, nearly 80% of them have cleared the arrears,” he said.

He said students were given time to upload proof of scholarship remittance but many failed to do so. However, when asked if the university was sure the students had received funds and if the varsity had obtained data from the ADW department to confirm disbursal, officials said they had not.

Meanwhile, non-scholarship students are also facing hardships. A circular dated July 8 said, “Students shall pay the entire annual fee before getting admitted to the higher class and the hostel.” Replying to student’s demand made in an anonymous letter to the university, the management mailed them that the fee deadline had been extended from July 27 to August 5.

The mail did not address the demand that students be allowed to pay in instalments. Officials refuted allegation that this violates Section 6(1) of TNNLU Act, which bars economic discrimination.