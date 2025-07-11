Convert HR&CE colleges into state govt educational institutions: Palaniswami

VILLUPURAM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said utilising funds from the HR&CE department for college maintenance was inappropriate, and instead the government should convert the institutions into government colleges to ensure better facilities for students.

Responding to CM M K Stalin’s remarks on the HR&CE colleges controversy, EPS made the statement while kickstarting the AIADMK’s first phase of campaigning for the Assembly election in Villupuram district.

Addressing a large gathering at the Puducherry Road–Tiruchy Trunk Road junction, EPS accused the DMK government of administrative failure, poor disaster preparedness, and negligence in public welfare.

He alleged the ruling government mishandled the response to Cyclone Michaung in November 2024, despite early warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department.

Comparing AIADMK and DMK regimes, EPS said, “During our tenure, farmer loans were waived twice, and irrigation water was supplied round the clock.” He further criticised the DMK for scrapping the Amma University project, originally announced to benefit underprivileged children in Villupuram, a region he described as economically backward and agriculturally dependent.

EPS said the AIADMK had established 67 arts and science colleges, seven law colleges, four engineering colleges and 17 medical colleges during its tenure. He accused the DMK of failing to safeguard minority communities, citing the recent murder of a Muslim man in Tirunelveli.