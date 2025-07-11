Nearly 30 per cent of UG seats in TN govt arts & science colleges vacant

COIMBATORE: Several government arts and science colleges in the Coimbatore region, which comprises Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, and Erode districts, are struggling to fill up the undergraduate seats even as the classes for the current academic year started a month ago. Colleges in rural areas in particular are finding it hard to get enough students.
An officer told TNIE that till Thursday (July 10), 71.82% of seats have been filled in the 22 government colleges and admission is continuing. She said that last year's enrolment was 71.59% in the Coimbatore region. As of July 5, out of 13,564 seats in the 22 government colleges, 9,347 seats have been filled, leaving 4,217 seats vacant, reveal admission data with the TNIE.
The Chikkanna Government Arts College in Tiruppur stands out with the highest number of seats: 951 out of 1,008 seats (94.35%). Conversely, Government Arts and Science College at Thalavadi had the lowest occupancy, with only 41 out of 300 seats (13.67%) filled.To fill the remaining 31.09% of seats, the higher education department has ordered the principals to intensify spot admissions with the help of a dedicated help desk at the colleges. Only less than 50% of the seats have been filled so far in six colleges in rural areas such as Valparai, Anthiyur, Thittamalai, Sathyamangalam, Gudalur, and Coonoor which are in the aforementioned districts.
A top officer from the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) told TNIE that more than 70% of seats have been filled in 10 colleges. "We have now instructed college principals to intensify spot admissions through their help desks. The help desk staff are using the rank list to call students who applied for undergraduate courses but have not yet secured a seat. Spot admission against vacancies will be provided on the TNGASA portal,"she said.
"Additionally, principals, with the support of the district school education department and district administration, are identifying students who haven't yet enrolled for higher studies. Students who pass the Class 12 supplementary examination will also be allowed to enrol in undergraduate courses at government colleges. This may help fill another 3% to 4% of the vacant seats," she hoped.
In Coimbatore district only 173 students have joined the Government Arts and Science College which has 520 seats. CPM Valparai taluk secretary P Paramasivam told TNIE student enrolment is decreasing at the government college in Valparai every year. He pointed out that last year, around 230 students had joined for the first-year course here, whereas this year only 173 students have enrolled though around 12,000 applications were received online. Students from other districts hesitate to join the college due to a lack of hostel facilities in Valparai. The high room rent, food costs, and other expenses are unaffordable for many students, he added, while urging the state government to provide hostel facility. Aside, as many as 70.30% of seats have been filled in the 17 government-aided colleges in Coimbatore region.