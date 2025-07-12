12 new SPARSH centres set to be rolled out in TN

CHENNAI: In a bid to reach out to 2.05 lakh defence pensioners, 12 new SPARSH (System for pension administration - Raksha) centres are likely to be rolled out soon in the state.

The move, announced by T Jayaseelan, Controller of Defence Accounts, marks a significant expansion of the digital pension platform aimed at replacing the legacy pension disbursement system for veterans. Tamil Nadu currently has just three operational SPARSH centres — in Vellore, Tiruchy and Nagercoil.

A fourth centre will open in Madurai in August, with more to follow in the coming months. “This expansion will bridge the access gap and bring essential pension services closer to our veterans,” said Jayaseelan at a press briefing in Chennai on Friday.

Tamil Nadu has emerged as an early mover in adapting the new system to local needs.