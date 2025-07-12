AIADMK criticises DMK's Rs 1,000 scheme expansion as election tactic

VILLUPURAM: Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent announcement to expand the Rs 1,000 scheme and add an additional 30 lakh women beneficiaries is misleading and merely aimed at the 2026 Assembly election, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday.

Speaking during his “Makkalai Kaapom, Thamilagathai Meetpom” campaign in Tiruchitrambalam (Vanur constituency) and Nattarmangalam (Mailam constituency), Palaniswmai alleged Stalin has failed to deliver on his 2021 electoral promises.

Palanaiswami urged women not to believe Stalin’s words, saying that the assistance will not be provided after the poll. Condemning the remarks Stalin made about him at a meeting in Tiruvarur, Palaniswami said education was a priority during AIADMK regime.

The former chief minister also said the AIADMK had established numerous arts, engineering and medical colleges, as well as universities, particularly for the underprivileged communities. He criticised Stalin for halting university projects in Villupuram district announced in the name of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa while naming a university after DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, which is ‘politically motivated’.

Highlighting the AIADMK’s 7.5% quota for government school students in medical admissions, Palaniswami said 2,818 students had benefited from it. Asserting that AIADMK is not afraid of the BJP, Palaniswami said it was the DMK which is worried about potential income tax raids.