Coimbatore launches 'Smart Khakki' bike patrols to boost rural safety

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District (Rural) police have launched a new bike patrolling unit called 'Smart Khakki,' aiming for crime prevention and traffic regulation in the rural areas of Coimbatore district.

This initiative was inaugurated by Coimbatore District Police Superintendent Dr K Karthikeyan at the Police Recruit School (PRS) campus in the city on Friday. He announced that 35 bike patrolling units have been established, each consisting of two police officers. These units will focus on preventing crime, particularly crimes against children and women, while ensuring visible policing at major public gatherings.

"These units will operate round the clock, with each police station receiving one unit. Heavier stations will have up to three teams to cover their jurisdictions," said SP Karthikeyan.

The personnel selected for the patrolling units are chosen from their respective police limits and are trained to use advanced devices such as body-worn cameras, communication equipment, and breath analyzers for vehicle checking.

They also have access to the Facial Recognition System (FRS) to identify individuals with criminal backgrounds and can utilize the e-Vahan and e-Challan applications to track records of individuals or their vehicles.

SP Karthikeyan emphasised that the 'Smart Khakki' unit will respond to emergency and distress calls from the public. Unlike regular patrols that operate within specific timeframes, these units will be active around the clock. They will monitor areas around educational institutions during morning and evening hours, ensure a police presence at bus stands and markets, and conduct night patrols between 2 am and 5 am.

The bikes assigned to the units have been slightly modified, and their call sign is 'Khakki.' The SP expressed hope that this initiative will help reduce crime and increase visible policing in the community.