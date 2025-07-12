Kallakurichi tragedy: Financial aid extended for 38 affected children who lost their parents

CHENNAI: The Department of Children Welfare and Special Services has said that the four children identified as orphans and 34 more children who lost one of their parents in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy last year have received the state’s monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000, respectively, till June 2025.

A release said the 34 were enrolled in the centrally-sponsored Mission Vatsalya Sponsorship Scheme as Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP). It said the union government’s share of funds for the scheme from October 2024 to March 2025 was received in April 2025.

However, considering the immediate needs of the children, the state government diverted necessary funds from other permissible heads and disbursed the assistance to all the children till June 2025.

TNIE reported on June 22 that the non-disbursal of assistance to the 38 children for a few months was swiftly resolved after it brought it to the attentions of higher officials.