Kanniyakumari police launch 'Rest' app to streamline leave requests

KANNIYAKUMARI: Superintendent of Police Dr R Stalin on Friday launched an app "Rest" for policemen in the district to obtain a week off. The development comes in the wake of "Manam Thiranthu", a grievance redressal meeting in which a majority of policemen voiced concern that they were not able to spend time with family due to work schedule.

The Rest app can be installed in smart phones and police personnel can use it to apply for week offs. Inspectors of the respective police stations have to approve the requests. This will be monitored by the Deputy Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police.

Speaking to TNIE, Stalin said it is an initiative to computerise the week offs and make them accounted for. "It will be a transparent system. The inspectors can reject week offs only with a valid reason, which will be evaluated by DSPs and SP", he said.

The app has been designed by students of Konam government engineering college in coordination senior police officers. Kanniyakumari district has 33 police stations, and there is no vacancy.