Valankulam boat house shuts down amid poor infrastructure, high costs

COIMBATORE: The Valankulam Boat House, once touted as a go-to recreational spot in Coimbatore city, has shut down due to poor patronage. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has sent a letter to the city civic body in this regard.

A steady decline in visitors that sounded the death knell for the water sports facility along the banks of Valankulam Lake has been attributed to a range of unresolved issues, including poor infrastructure, high ride charges, and lack of basic amenities.

However, sources have confirmed that it is now non-functional owing to operational losses and maintenance failures.

The boat house was developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) under the Union Government's Smart City Projects Mission.

The boat house had commenced operations three years ago. But visitors frequently raised concerns about the lack of parking spaces and the absence of proper toilet facilities near the site. Additionally, the pricing of boat rides was widely considered unaffordable,

Rs 300 for a 30-minute pedal boat ride, Rs 350 for a rowboat, and Rs 1,000 for motorboat rides. These steep rates, especially when coupled with inadequate infrastructure, discouraged regular footfall, resulting in poor revenue generation.

Sources revealed that, despite the potential, CCMC had failed to form a proper monitoring mechanism for the upkeep and profitability of Smart City projects. A former Smart City Projects official admitted that the civic body had "miserably failed" to sustain the project or explore avenues for generating consistent revenue.

Adding to the woes, untreated sewage from nearby areas began flowing into Valankulam, resulting in the spread of invasive aquatic plants like water hyacinth, which made boating nearly impossible.

Unable to cover even the basic operational costs, such as staff salaries, the TTDC has officially ordered the closure of the boathouse. A letter has also been sent to the CCMC Commissioner requesting the site be returned to the Corporation's control.