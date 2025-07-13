Massive fire on crude oil freight train near Tiruvallur disrupts Chennai rail services; thousands affected

CHENNAI: Thousands of rail passengers were inconvenienced after train services were disrupted in the Chennai–Arakkonam section on Sunday following a fire on a freight train carrying crude oil near Tiruvallur.
The massive fire produced towering flames and thick smoke, causing panic among residents living near the tracks. They were subsequently evacuated.
The incident occurred around 4.45 am when a freight train with 45 coaches, transporting crude oil from Ennore to Jolarpettai, caught fire while passing through the Tiruvallur–Egattur section, located 43 kms from Chennai Central. The derailment of two wagons is suspected to have triggered the fire. However, railway sources stated that the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. As of 9 am, five coaches have been detached from the rake.
Four coaches were completely engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to additional coaches. No casualties have been reported so far. The massive fire generated thick plumes of smoke, prompting authorities to evacuate residents living near the tracks as a precautionary measure.
As a result, all suburban train services in the Chennai–Arakkonam section were suspended from 5 am.
About eight express trains bound for Chennai which departed on Saturday, including the Mangaluru Mail, Nilgiri Express, Mysuru Express, Coimbatore Intercity, Thiruvananthapuram Mail, and Jolarpettai Express, were short-terminated between Arakkonam and Katpadi.
Similarly, eight outbound express trains scheduled to depart from Chennai Central between 6 am and 8.30 am, including the Chennai–Mysuru Shatabdi, Chennai–Coimbatore Kovai Express, Chennai–Tirupati Sapthagiri Express, and Chennai–Bengaluru Double Decker Express were fully cancelled. Four trains were diverted via Gudur and Renigunta.
Fire and Rescue Services have been deployed, and restoration work is currently underway.
Tiruvallur District Collector M Prathap, who inspected the site, instructed officials to evacuate residents along the track and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to contain the fire. Meanwhile, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Arakkonam unit, have been deployed to assist with relief operations.
Rail passengers can contact 044-25354151/044-24354995 for further assistance or information, said an official statement from the Southern railway.