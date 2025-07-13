Massive fire on crude oil freight train near Tiruvallur disrupts Chennai rail services; thousands affected

CHENNAI: Thousands of rail passengers were inconvenienced after train services were disrupted in the Chennai–Arakkonam section on Sunday following a fire on a freight train carrying crude oil near Tiruvallur.

The massive fire produced towering flames and thick smoke, causing panic among residents living near the tracks. They were subsequently evacuated.

The incident occurred around 4.45 am when a freight train with 45 coaches, transporting crude oil from Ennore to Jolarpettai, caught fire while passing through the Tiruvallur–Egattur section, located 43 kms from Chennai Central. The derailment of two wagons is suspected to have triggered the fire. However, railway sources stated that the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. As of 9 am, five coaches have been detached from the rake.

Four coaches were completely engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to additional coaches. No casualties have been reported so far. The massive fire generated thick plumes of smoke, prompting authorities to evacuate residents living near the tracks as a precautionary measure.