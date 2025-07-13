Thirumuruganpoondi sculptors seek TN government support for setting up industry cluster

TIRUPPUR: The sculptors of the Thirumuruganpoondi stone sculpture industry have requested the Tamil Nadu government to establish a separate cluster for their industry in Tiruppur district to protect it.

K Radhakrishnan, a temple architect and president of Thirumuruganpoondi Sculptors Association said, "Thirumuruganpoondi is the main city for sculpture in Tamil Nadu, after Mahabalipuram. Sculptures are exported to other cities and states from here. We purchase stones from quarries in Uthukuli in Tiruppur, and for constructing temples, we source stones from Rasipuram in Namakkal. We do not compromise on quality for lower prices. For six generations, the city has been producing stone sculptures."

Radhakrishnan said, "The government's neglect of our industry is hindering our growth. New workers are reluctant to join, even though we pay skilled workers up to Rs 1,500. We also offer a wage of Rs 500 to new workers learning sculpture making. Unfortunately, even those already in the industry do not want their family members to join. The number of sculpture workshops here, which was over 150 about five years ago, has now decreased to 112. The government should take steps to support traditional industries. It should either set up a separate cluster for us at its own expense or provide land with a 50% subsidy to establish a cluster. Without government assistance, the industry will gradually disappear."