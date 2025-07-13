Thirumuruganpoondi sculptors seek TN government support for setting up industry cluster

TIRUPPUR: The sculptors of the Thirumuruganpoondi stone sculpture industry have requested the Tamil Nadu government to establish a separate cluster for their industry in Tiruppur district to protect it.
K Radhakrishnan, a temple architect and president of Thirumuruganpoondi Sculptors Association said, "Thirumuruganpoondi is the main city for sculpture in Tamil Nadu, after Mahabalipuram. Sculptures are exported to other cities and states from here. We purchase stones from quarries in Uthukuli in Tiruppur, and for constructing temples, we source stones from Rasipuram in Namakkal. We do not compromise on quality for lower prices. For six generations, the city has been producing stone sculptures."
Radhakrishnan said, "The government's neglect of our industry is hindering our growth. New workers are reluctant to join, even though we pay skilled workers up to Rs 1,500. We also offer a wage of Rs 500 to new workers learning sculpture making. Unfortunately, even those already in the industry do not want their family members to join. The number of sculpture workshops here, which was over 150 about five years ago, has now decreased to 112. The government should take steps to support traditional industries. It should either set up a separate cluster for us at its own expense or provide land with a 50% subsidy to establish a cluster. Without government assistance, the industry will gradually disappear."
He added, "However, raw material prices have been rising due to the closure of quarries in Uthukuli because of restrictions. There is a shortage of stones, and prices continue to climb. Last year, it was Rs 600 per square foot, but now it is Rs 900. Similarly, machinery prices have also increased in recent years. This forces us to raise our charges, which, in turn, reduces orders."
S Yuvraj, secretary of the association said, "Even bank loans are difficult for us to obtain. Last year, we trained about 21 people to create new entrepreneurs, but they applied for loans and still have not received them, which has caused distrust among them. The government should encourage loans and subsidies. Additionally, the government should provide subsidies to purchase machinery. A separate board should be set up, and special benefits should be offered to workers."
Karthikaivasan, General Manager of the District Industries Centre (DIC) said, "The government's Micro Cluster Development Programme is sufficient for the industry, as it requires only a 10% investment from the industrialists, with the other 90% being subsidised, which can run up to Rs 7.5 crore, but industrialists will need to purchase the land."
He added, "If sculptors expect the government to provide land, they can approach us in person. We will provide them with guidelines and also assist them in obtaining bank loans."