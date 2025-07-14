Census directorate gears up for pre-test

CHENNAI: As the country’s largest enumeration exercise, the Census 2027, is expected to commence with the gazette notification issued on June 16 after a delay of five years, the Directorate of Census Operations (DCO) in Tamil Nadu has swung into action, making arrangements for a pre-test. The DCO is expected to engage 1.5 lakh enumerators to carry out the enumeration in TN.

In an interaction with TNIE, M Sundaresh Babu, Director of Census Operations (and Director of Citizen Registration) for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said the state government has been asked to freeze any changes to administrative boundaries by December 31.

Stating that further details are awaited from the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, regarding enumeration of castes, which the country will be doing for the first time since Independence as part of Census 2027, Babu emphasised that the state government would also be consulted in the process.

The pre-test process, which serves as a trial for testing and refining all aspects of the Census operations, is expected to commence in September or latest by October; it will be carried out in select places in rural, urban, and remote areas.

Highlighting that the upcoming Census will be the country’s first digital Census, he said the pre-test, a crucial process before every Census, will focus on various practical issues that may crop up including those faced in remote areas with less connectivity to check whether mobile devices work properly.