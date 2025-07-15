GRT flyover repair to be completed in a month: NHAI official

KRISHNAGIRI: The manufacturing of bearings for four damaged bearings on the ‘GRT’ flyover in Hosur will start on Tuesday, and the entire work such as manufacturing and fixing of the bearing will be completed within a month, a NHAI official told TNIE.

Krishnagiri NHAI project director Ramesh told TNIE, "On June 21, due to damage in bearings of a flyover near Hosur bus stand, lateral shift was reported. However, there was no structural damage. A team of experts from NHAI inspected the flyover and planned to change the four damaged bearings.

On Tuesday, the manufacturing of the four bearings will begin, and it will take two weeks to manufacture and another two weeks to fix the bearings between the box girder and the pedestal. Light vehicles have been allowed on one side of the bridge, on the Krishnagiri-Bengaluru route."

He further said the delay was caused due to some unavoidable situation, and will be rectified within a month.