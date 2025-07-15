PAP farmers to press for Anamalaiaru-Nallaru project

TIRUPPUR: Farmers benefiting from the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) plan to meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and press for the implementation of the pending Anamalaiaru-Nallaru water project.



They want the chief minister to discuss the Anamalaiaru-Nallaru project with the Kerala government and implement it quickly. The project envisages the construction of Anamalaiaru Dam and the Nallaru Dam by the state government in the Western Ghats as part of the PAP agreement with the Kerala government.



CM Stalin will visit Tiruppur district next week on a two-day trip. The Chief Minister is also set to unveil statues of four people, including former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, who were behind the PAP.



Medical K Paramasivam, Chairman of PAP Planning Committee, said, "We plan to meet the chief minister and present three important demands to him when he visits Tiruppur district. We will request the chief minister to discuss the Anamalaiaru-Nallar project with the Kerala government and implement it quickly.

We will also urge him to immediately start the PAP renovation project as the structures are broken and dilapidated at many places, causing water wastage. A DPR has already been prepared for this with a project value of about Rs 4,500 crore."



"Funds should be allocated to the water user's associations (WUA) to maintain distribution canals and water courses under them. This allocation was given three years ago. This enabled WUAs to maintain the canals. But right now it is not possible. We have decided to emphasise this to the chief minister. We have formally written to the district administration and WRD officials for this," the Chairman added.