TANUVAS rank list released

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) on Monday released its provisional rank list for admissions to its courses: Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH), BTech (food technology), BTech (poultry technology), and BTech (dairy technology).

To access their ranks, applicants can log on to the official admission portal https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in - and enter their application or registration details. Dhivya G from Villupuram has emerged topper in BVSc &AH course rank list. If applicants have any grievances related to the rank list, they have been asked to complain about it in between July 14 to July 16.