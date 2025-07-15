Tamil Nadu

TANUVAS rank list released

To access their ranks, applicants can log on to the official admission portal https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in - and enter their application or registration details.
TANUVAS rank list released
Representative image
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) on Monday released its provisional rank list for admissions to its courses: Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH), BTech (food technology), BTech (poultry technology), and BTech (dairy technology).

To access their ranks, applicants can log on to the official admission portal https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in - and enter their application or registration details. Dhivya G from Villupuram has emerged topper in BVSc &AH course rank list. If applicants have any grievances related to the rank list, they have been asked to complain about it in between July 14 to July 16.

TANUVAS rank list

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com