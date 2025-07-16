CM Stalin rolls out door-delivery of government schemes across TN

CHIDAMBARAM: Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (With You, Stalin) scheme in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district, on Tuesday which aims to conduct 10,000 camps across the state by November 2025 to make the government’s welfare schemes accessible to the public through door-to-door outreach.

At the launch, the CM handed over a hearing aid to Sabareesh, a person with disability, a health insurance card under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme to Senthamizhselvi, and an order for name transfer in electricity connection to Perumal. He interacted with beneficiaries, received petitions, and inspected the functioning of the camp.

According to a press release, the government plans to conduct 10,000 camps across the state between July 15 and November 2025 as part of the scheme. In the first phase, 3,563 camps will be organised from July 15 to August 15 — 1,428 in urban areas and 2,135 in rural regions.

Volunteers in each district will go door-to-door, distributing pamphlets containing details on available services, application forms, eligibility criteria, and list of documents required to apply. They will also identify and assist women who are eligible for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme but have not applied yet.

On Tuesday morning, Stalin participated in an event commemorating Kamarajar’s birth anniversary at a Government Girls Higher Secondary School. He also unveiled the renovated bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Pettai, Chidambaram, the release stated.