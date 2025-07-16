CM Stalin, VCK leader Thirumavalavan reaffirm unity at event in TN's Chidambaram

CHIDAMBARAM: Amid persistent speculations around VCK’s continuance in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin and VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan reaffirmed their unity at the inauguration of the centenary hall of late Congress leader L Elayaperumal in Lalpuram here by the CM on Tuesday.

The DMK president, who addressed the gathering after Thirumavalavan, referred the VCK leader as his dearest brother and a reformist. He also recalled Thirumavalavan’s remark that “the leaders of Dravidian movement, who follow in the footsteps of ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, Ambedkarites, Marxists, and the Congress functionaries who follow Gandhian principles, are all gathered on the stage.”

Thirumavalavan was referring to leaders of various parties in the DMK-led alliance.

“I second the remarks he made with pride. When Tamil Nadu is in one formation, the ‘saffron’ schemes from Delhi will work here,” Stalin said, in a reference to the BJP and its ally, the AIADMK.

Thirumavalavan, during his speech, called on all Tamils to unite to bring back the DMK-led “Dravidian Model” government back to power in 2026. He said his party supportes Stalin because the latter is leading a people-centric government that is introducing new schemes for upliftment of marginalised people as the political heir of late CM M Karunanidhi.

“Our ideological opponents have said that Stalin is stronger than Kalaignar. This shows the strength of his leadership,” he said.

Giving credit to Stalin for uniting like-minded parties effectively, he said VCK will fully support the alliance across the state with effective transfer of its votes to all its allies.

Stalin said that the recommendations of the Committee on Untouchability, Economic and Educational Development of the Scheduled Castes headed by Elayaperumal had played a crucial role in safeguarding the legislation enacted by the state in 1971 to enable persons of all castes to become priests in temples.