2nd state conference of TVK to be held in Madurai on August 25

CHENNAI/MADURAI : TVK president Vijay on Wednesday announced that the party’s second state-level conference will be held in Madurai on August 25. Party sources told TNIE that efforts are underway to mobilise nearly 20 lakh participants from across the state. The anticipation follows the overwhelming turnout to the party’s maiden state conference held last year at Vikravandi in Viluppuram district.

The upcoming Madurai conference is expected to be a show of strength in the southern district and a platform for Vijay to outline his political roadmap. In a post on X, Vijay said, “With joy, I announce that the second state-level conference of TVK, a major force in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, will be held in Madurai on Monday, August 25.” Sources indicated that the event will likely witness announcements about his much-anticipated state-wide tour ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

“We believe the tour will significantly boost our mass appeal, as Vijay’s presence can draw large crowds, especially in a roadshow format,” a senior party functionary said.

Believing in its strong resonance with first-time voters, the party is actively targeting this demography in the run-up to the polls.

It is noteworthy that Madurai has recently seen many politically significant events, with the DMK convening its general body meeting in the city, and Hindu Munnani organising a conference of devotees of Lord Murugan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took part in an event there recently.

Meanwhile, TVK general secretary N Anand and party functionaries took part in the ground-breaking ceremony at the land opted for the conference near Parapathi village near Madurai on Wednesday. Later, Anand submitted a petition to Madurai SP B K Arvind, seeking permission for the conference.

“We have submitted petitions seeking permission for the conference and also security arrangements,” he told the media.