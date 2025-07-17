AI cameras, drones to track leopards in Valparai, Manombolly

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is taking efforts to minimise leopard attacks in the Valparai region. Two children have been killed here in the last one-and-a-half years, the latest victim being a four-year-old girl in an estate at Pachamalai last month.

Officials of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) are working out a plan to overcome the current difficulties in identifying the big cat. Currently, the people are well aware of the elephant movement through early warning systems like SMS as well as Whatsapp messages and the use of high-mast lights.

As per the plan, Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras will be set up at vulnerable places on a trial basis. After the camera detects the movement of a big cat, an alert message will be sent to the range officer and the forest beat officer concerned. Subsequently, the team will be deployed in the area to trace the animal using a thermal drone.

Human deaths due to wild elephant attacks have ben curbed over the last decade in the Valparai region by adopting these measures.

"The plan is in the proposal stage, and it will be implemented after consultation with all the stakeholders and getting a nod from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) since the incidents of wild elephants getting killed by trains are averted with the help of AI cameras at the Madukkarai forest range in the Coimbatore forest division," said a senior official of the ATR.