Comprehensive child protection policy need of hour in Tamil Nadu schools, not patchwork of circulars

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Saturday issued a circular directing schools to arrange student seating in semi-circles, a knee-jerk move made without assessing practicality or implications. The order received widespread criticism from several quarters, including the AIADMK. But this isn’t an isolated incident. The department has a pattern of issuing orders and circulars that often contradict, overlap or prove unworkable, especially on student safety.
Issued to prevent incidents from caste-based violence to sexual abuse, these orders have been largely reactive, fragmented and incident-driven, as the state still lacks a comprehensive child protection policy for schools. Without a unified framework, headmasters, teachers and officials remain unclear on existing policies and implementation.
In the past three months alone, the department has issued several orders: one to take disciplinary action against Pocso offenders, another outlining guidelines to curb caste discrimination and a third introducing an SOP to protect girls participating in sports. In December, a separate order mandated that external speakers undergo prior vetting due to backlash from a controversial speech given by a motivational speaker at a government school. The order also mandated the creation of a master list of approved speakers at the state and district levels, a task that seems to remain unfulfilled.
Consider the prevention of sexual harassment in schools and the protocols to follow when such incidents occur. The Student Safeguarding Advisory Committee (SSAC), formed through GO 83 in June 2021 with principals and teachers as members, was meant to address student safety. However, its role remains inconsistent in two subsequent GOs.
GO 89, issued in April 2025 to guide disciplinary action under the Pocso Act, doesn’t mention the SSAC and instead directs any teacher, staff, or student aware of a Pocso offence to report it directly to the police. In contrast, the recent SOP for protecting girls in sports designates the SSAC as the first contact, tasked with escalating complaints to the DCPO. It also mandates schools to maintain updated physiological, psychosocial, and family profiles of each participant and conduct annual background checks and psychological screenings of all teachers and coaches—an impractical request for most schools that lack the infrastructure or personnel.
Taking a subtle dig at the department’s reactive approach, Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW), in a recent letter to the School Education Director, remarked, “This guideline, which appears to be the 101st in a series of instructions and circulars related to children, reflects the department’s concern for child well-being.”
At least 10 headmasters TNIE spoke to said they’ve lost track of directives and are unsure how to respond when issues arise. “Government schools have numerous committees, most of which don’t function. Even during morning assemblies, we’re expected to raise awareness on everything from road safety to drinking water to sexual abuse. There are no clear instructions, nor any coordination meetings with officials from other departments we must work with,” said a headmaster from Sivaganga. Thenkanal Isaimozhi of Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam said the department stops at issuing guidelines.
Activists pointed out that the issuance of many such documents often occurs without consulting other departments responsible for their implementation. Several guidelines even misidentify the role of District Child Protection Officers, who function under the Social Welfare Department. A senior school education department official that TNIE contacted declined to comment.