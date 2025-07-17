Comprehensive child protection policy need of hour in Tamil Nadu schools, not patchwork of circulars

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Saturday issued a circular directing schools to arrange student seating in semi-circles, a knee-jerk move made without assessing practicality or implications. The order received widespread criticism from several quarters, including the AIADMK. But this isn’t an isolated incident. The department has a pattern of issuing orders and circulars that often contradict, overlap or prove unworkable, especially on student safety.

Issued to prevent incidents from caste-based violence to sexual abuse, these orders have been largely reactive, fragmented and incident-driven, as the state still lacks a comprehensive child protection policy for schools. Without a unified framework, headmasters, teachers and officials remain unclear on existing policies and implementation.

In the past three months alone, the department has issued several orders: one to take disciplinary action against Pocso offenders, another outlining guidelines to curb caste discrimination and a third introducing an SOP to protect girls participating in sports. In December, a separate order mandated that external speakers undergo prior vetting due to backlash from a controversial speech given by a motivational speaker at a government school. The order also mandated the creation of a master list of approved speakers at the state and district levels, a task that seems to remain unfulfilled.

Consider the prevention of sexual harassment in schools and the protocols to follow when such incidents occur. The Student Safeguarding Advisory Committee (SSAC), formed through GO 83 in June 2021 with principals and teachers as members, was meant to address student safety. However, its role remains inconsistent in two subsequent GOs.