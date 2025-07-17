Don’t talk of defeat, your record is worse: EPS hits back at Stalin

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday countered the remarks by Chief Minister MK Stalin that the people of Tamil Nadu have been bidding adieu to the former since 2019 by defeating his party 10 times at the hustings.Palaniswami, in a post on X, said,

“The DMK could not even become the principal opposition party in the Assembly. Later, the party faced defeat in the local body elections, followed by another defeat in the 2012 by-election in Sankarankoil.

The DMK skipped the by-election to Pudukottai while facing defeat in the 2013 by-election to the Yercaud constituency. Also, the DMK faced a rout in the 2014 LS elections and boycotted RK Nagar by-election in 2015.

DMK also faced defeat in the by-election to the Srirangam constituency and in the 2016 Assembly elections. As this has been DMK’s history, Stalin should not speak about me on electoral defeat.”