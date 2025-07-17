Panjappur terminus goes live, mofussil and intra-city buses to run from facility

TIRUCHY: With the flagging off of the first set of buses by Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, operations commenced at the Rs 492.55-crore Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjappur on Wednesday. All long-distance buses plying across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states as well as intra-city buses will now be operated through the terminus.

Addressing media persons after the launch of operations at the terminus that was inaugurated by the chief minister on May 9, Nehru said, "We are still in the process of finalising the annual maintenance contract."

The terminus, however, has been equipped with all essential passenger amenities, and no additional user fee will be charged. Until permanent shops are established, passengers can buy food and beverages from kiosks, the minister added.

While the terminus’s fully air-conditioned ground floor is designated for mofussil (inter-district) bus operations, city buses will be operated from the first floor, which is not air-conditioned. According to a district administration release on Wednesday, TNSTC has deployed city buses from the new terminus on key urban routes including Central Bus Stand, Chathiram Bus Stand, Srirangam and Thiruverumbur.

To meet early-morning commuter demand, 196 additional bus trips will be operated between 3 am and 10 am. Suburban and long-distance services operated by TNSTC, SETC and private operators will also use the facility. To ensure smooth operations, TNSTC has posted staff in rotation to provide round-the-clock support.