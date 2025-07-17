Panjappur terminus goes live, mofussil and intra-city buses to run from facility

TIRUCHY: With the flagging off of the first set of buses by Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, operations commenced at the Rs 492.55-crore Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjappur on Wednesday. All long-distance buses plying across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states as well as intra-city buses will now be operated through the terminus.
Addressing media persons after the launch of operations at the terminus that was inaugurated by the chief minister on May 9, Nehru said, "We are still in the process of finalising the annual maintenance contract."
The terminus, however, has been equipped with all essential passenger amenities, and no additional user fee will be charged. Until permanent shops are established, passengers can buy food and beverages from kiosks, the minister added.
While the terminus’s fully air-conditioned ground floor is designated for mofussil (inter-district) bus operations, city buses will be operated from the first floor, which is not air-conditioned. According to a district administration release on Wednesday, TNSTC has deployed city buses from the new terminus on key urban routes including Central Bus Stand, Chathiram Bus Stand, Srirangam and Thiruverumbur.
To meet early-morning commuter demand, 196 additional bus trips will be operated between 3 am and 10 am. Suburban and long-distance services operated by TNSTC, SETC and private operators will also use the facility. To ensure smooth operations, TNSTC has posted staff in rotation to provide round-the-clock support.
A senior corporation official confirmed that omni buses will no longer be allowed to pick up passengers near the Central Bus Stand. "They must now operate from a designated temporary space near the Panjappur terminus," the official said.
According to Tiruchy corporation officials, the terminus features 401 bus bays, including 120 for mofussil services, 141 for long-term parking and 56 city bus bays on the first floor. It also houses 64 shops, two restaurants, two snack stalls, and 12 kiosks. Parking space includes 1,544 underground two-wheeler slots.
The facility also offers rest areas for drivers and conductors with 391 beds across two levels, supported by 13 restrooms and 16 bathrooms. Public amenities comprise ATMs, parcel office, waiting lounges, breastfeeding room, book stall, mobile charging stations, generator backup and dedicated rooms for security and timekeeping personnel, among others.
For last-mile connectivity, 50 autorickshaw bays have been provided at both the front and rear of the terminus. Meanwhile, at the Central Bus Stand, frequent announcements were made over the public address system urging passengers to proceed to the new terminus, as many unaware of the shift were later forced to hire autos or board connecting buses to reach Panjappur. All city buses parked on Rockins Road have been moved to the Thanjavur bus bay inside Central Bus Stand.