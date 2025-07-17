Residents oppose proposal to revamp Udangudi bus stand, say existing facility will last for years

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents have opposed the reconstruction of the bus stand at Udangudi in Thoothukudi, claiming that the existing building was revamped only a few years ago, and the structure is strong and stable. The bus stand, which is currently located on 50-cent land, is expected to be revamped with lodging facilities and additional shops.
The Udangudi town panchayat had recently floated a tender for the reconstruction of the bus stand, at an estimated cost of Rs 2.79 crore under the Kalaignar Nagarpuram Membattu Thittam 2025-26, after experts gave a no stability certificate for the structure. As many as 20 buses are operated from the bus stand, which currently houses 18 shops, on a daily basis.
However, several residents and shopkeepers opined that the building was renovated recently, and reconstructing it again will be a waste of government money. There is no considerable damage to the building that necessitates reconstruction, even though it was built two decades ago, they said.
"The bus stand building was revamped at a cost of Rs 14.5 lakh in 2019 and it can sustain for at least another five years. Demolishing such a strong structure would be a waste of money," said V Gunaselan, Aam Aadmi Party district coordinator.
Questioning the proposal for reconstructing the bus stand within five years, Udangudi Traders Progressive Association president Ravi pointed out that the civic body has not yet issued any notices to the shopkeepers to vacate the premises. No announcements have been made regarding temporary arrangements as well, he said, and warned that there will be severe agitations, strikes and shutdown of shops, if the reconstruction plan is pursued despite objections.
Meanwhile, given the traffic and the narrow roads leading to the bus stand, there has been a demand to shift the bus stand to the outskirts, considering the operations of omni buses to Chennai. The civic body must forethink and try to shift the bus stand to the outskirts to avoid congestion, said a trader from Udangudi bazaar, adding that the reconstruction of the recently-renovated structure is unnecessary.
When contacted, an official attached to the Udangudi town panchayat told TNIE that the reconstruction proposal was moved after experts from Tirunelveli Government Engineering College gave no stability certificate for the building. The shopkeepers will be served notices to vacate the premises after the tender process is over, he said.