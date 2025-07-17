Sued for Rs 6 crore, actor Ravi Mohan asks Chennai production house to compensate for delay

CHENNAI: Actor Ravi Mohan has moved the Madras High Court seeking compensation from Bobby Touch Gold Universal Private Limited, a production company, for causing him huge loss of money by not utilising his call sheet days for the production of a movie. He filed the suit following one filed by the company seeking a direction to him to return the advance amount of Rs 6 crore. The matter came up for hearing before Justice Abdul Quddhose on Wednesday.

Mohan stated that both sides agreed to commence the shooting for the first of the two films. Subsequently, he blocked his entire schedule from January 1, 2025. Even though he had blocked 80 continuous call sheet days from January 1 to March 21, he was forced to lose time due to delay in commencing production works, and so he is entitled to compensation, he stated.

He sought the court to issue directions to attach the property of the company and prayed for directions to the company to furnish a security deposit of `9 crore until the suit is disposed of.