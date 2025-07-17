Tamil Nadu govt schools to review academic performance during SMC meet on July 25

CHENNAI: The Samagra Shiksha (Integrated Education Department) has directed all government schools in Tamil Nadu to conduct the first School Management Committee (SMC) meeting of the academic year on July 25.

Headmasters and teachers have been instructed to review their school’s performance in the State-Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) during the meeting and present their respective block, district, and state-level rankings. They are also expected to discuss strategies to improve student learning outcomes.

Under the Targeted Help for Improving Remediation and Academic Nurturing (Thiran) initiative, students who are yet to achieve basic learning outcomes have been enrolled in special remedial classes. SMC members must be informed about these students and monitor their progress. After six months, the committee can assess improvements in their performance.

The agenda also includes updates on the implementation of Ennum Ezhuthum, donations received through Namma School and Namma Oor Palli initiatives, inclusive education efforts, measures to prevent dropouts, awareness of Pocso Act, and career guidance and sports activities.

According to the school education department, SMCs across the state have passed 1,92,543 resolutions since their reconstitution in August 2024. These were categorised based on the level of action required – school, district, or state.

Of these, 1,50,421 resolutions (78%) have been acted upon. To streamline the redressal process, the department has launched a dedicated application to upload resolutions. SMCs can now classify and submit them under six categories, including emergency, welfare schemes, and infrastructure.