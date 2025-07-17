Thoppur GH not fully fenced as land boundaries not defined, saplings used to ward off intruders

A top medical officer of IDH said, "We are completely upset over the issue. The issue affects more than just the local population. Once, a truck moved through the land which is ours. We reported the incident to the local police, who issued a warning. When I took over as in charge, I decided to resolve the issue and checked the records of the land ownership. So, we decided to survey the land. Then it was found that according to land records, one section of our boundary had several other survey numbers (other landowners); it was found to be difficult to fence for the land. So, for another section, we had decided to construct the wall, but we have no fund allocation. For now, to bar the intrusion of trespassing, we are planning to saplings in one section of our boundary."

Since GRH Madurai controls the facility, the officials have assured us that they will ensure proper action.

Speaking to GRH Dean Dr L Arul Sundaresh Kumar said, "We are aware of the issue, and the fence problem will be resolved at the earliest. We have asked for the help of Madurai Collector K J Praveen Kumar to fund the fencing. Furthermore, we understand that real estate groups are expressing strong interest in the location due to the recent increase in land prices. We require fencing to prevent any encroachment on Thoppur GH's land."