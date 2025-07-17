UP cyber fraudsters brought to Chennai for duping locals of Rs 48 lakh via fake trading app

CHENNAI: Four men, natives of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested for cheating four Chennai residents of a total of Rs 48 lakh in an online trading scam.

The suspects, identified as Mohan Singh (33), Sanyam Jain (26), Harshavardhan Gupta (28) and Armaan (30), were in a UP jail in connection with a different cyber crime case.

According to the West Zone Cyber Crime Police, a Chennai court had issued warrants, and with formal approval, they were arrested again and brought to the city on Tuesday.

The police found that the group had created 153 mule bank accounts and linked them to mobile numbers. These accounts were used to collect stolen money, which was quickly moved through different accounts, converted into cryptocurrency and US dollars, and later withdrawn as Indian rupees to hide the fraud, the police said.

They managed these bank accounts using a mobile app called ‘Chinese Dragon’, which gave remote access to transfer funds through API tools. The setup allowed their international partners to control everything instantly.

One more suspect, Rohan (28), believed to be the mastermind, is in custody in Telangana for another online scam. He is said to have coordinated with foreign operators, including contacts in China, and helped run the full financial system, the police said. The case is linked to multiple complaints across India through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.