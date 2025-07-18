Stalin urges calm after DMK MP’s remark on Kamaraj sparks row

CHENNAI: Amid strong reactions from Tamil Nadu Congress leaders to DMK deputy general secretary Tiruchy N Siva’s comment about former CM and Congress stalwart K Kamaraj, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday appealed to party cadres to “avoid unnecessary debates” and not to give space to the intentions of evil-minded people who want to foment trouble..

“Let’s avoid futile discussions. It is not right to have controversial discussions in public about such a great leader and a pure Tamilian. Any opinion should be shared in a way that protects the dignity of respected leaders,” Stalin said in a post on ‘X’.

Speaking at an event on July 16, Rajya Sabha MP Siva, while trying to explain about the bonding between Kamaraj and DMK patriarch K Karunanidhi, said the former had a health problem that required him to be in air-conditioned rooms and hence the then CM Karunanidhi arranged AC facility in all government guest houses across the state. He also said that Kamaraj, during his last days, held the hands of Karunanidhi and urged him to ‘protect democracy’.

The remark was seen by many as an affront to the legacy of the Congress leader known for his impeccable integrity, simplicity and austere life.

Several TNCC leaders, including president K Selvaperunthagai and MPs S Jothimani and Manickam Tagore, slammed Siva and demanded an apology from him after the video of his speech went viral.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, too, condemned the remarks. Palaniswami alleged that though the events surrounding the passing away of Kamaraj have been recorded meticulously, Siva has dared to utter a blatant lie by claiming that Kamaraj hailed Karunanidhi by holding his hands. Vijay’s TVK and Seeman’s NTK also jumped in to attack the DMK for “insulting” Kamaraj.