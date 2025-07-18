Tension in Karur shrine as board allowing entry of all communities removed

KARUR: Tension prevailed in Chinnatharapuram on Thursday after a section of caste Hindu people removed a notice board, installed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, in front of a Mariyamman temple in the village.

The notice board, which was placed as per a court order, states that people from all communities, regardless of caste, are permitted to worship and participate in temple rituals. It also warned that criminal action would be taken against anyone who attempts to prevent devotees from offering prayers at the temple.

According to police, the temple is under the HR&CE department since 1973. Members of both SC and MBC communities have been participating in pujas and temple rituals. However, due to a dispute over some issues in 2018, both groups approached the court.

The matter is pending. During a hearing on July 15, the court instructed HR&CE officials to take steps to resume worship at the temple and to display a notice board announcing that all communities are allowed to offer prayers. As per the direction, officials placed the notice board in front of the temple.

Upon knowing this, a group of people from MBC community assembled in front of the temple on Thursday. Aravakurichi Tahsildar Mahendran, additional superintendent of police Prabakaran, Aravakurichi DSP Abdul Kapoor and local police personnel rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the crowd. Despite their efforts, the crowd removed the notice board. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with Chinnatharapuram police and they registered a case.