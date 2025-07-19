Internal probe panels missing in several TN government colleges amid rise in harassment complaints across country

MADURAI: Amid increasing complaints of sexual harassment of women in workplaces and educational institutions across the country, at least 46 of the 180 government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu have failed to set up an ‘Internal Complaints Committee (ICC)’, which is mandatory under the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace) Act of 2013.
As per the law designed to protect women from sexual harassment, all workplaces, both public and private, must establish ICCs to address complaints and take steps to prevent sexual harassment of women.
Of the 193 institutes (13 state-run universities and 180 government colleges) to which RTI queries were sent on the working of ‘Vishaka Committees’, only 80 colleges have sent their replies. Thirty-four colleges said they have ICC panels, but only nine of them shared details about these committees.
None of the government universities responded to the RTI query. The state government, in September 2024, had directed all higher education institutions to ensure compliance with the POSH Act, and take proactive measures to tackle drug menace on campuses, but the RTI reply revealed that colleges have failed to comply with the order.
When contacted by TNIE, P Shankar, Principal Secretary of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department, said that it is mandatory to form ICC in educational institutions, and promised to take necessary steps to ensure compliance.
‘No inspection held to evaluate functioning of ICC in colleges’
“Vishaka Committees are mandatory as per the Supreme Court’s order. ICCs can ensure a safe and respectful work environment for women,” said RTI activist A Ramakrishnan who had sought information about ICCs functioning in colleges and state-run universities, number of cases reported, and action taken on complaints, among others. He further stated that RTI reply revealed that no inspection was held to evaluate the functioning of ICCs and steps for women’s safety exist only on paper.
“Thoothukudi Collector K Elambahavath imposed a fine of `50,000 on organisations for functioning without ICCs. Similarly, all the district collectors and heads of educational institutions must take stringent action to ensure proper functioning of ICCs,” he said.
Ramakrishnan, pointing to RTI data, said, “Three colleges — Mannar Saraboji Government College in Thanjavur, Thiruvalluvar Government Arts College in Rasipuram, and Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Namakkal — have received just one complaint each since the inception of ICCs, and all of them ended in compromise.”