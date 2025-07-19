Madurai Bench of Madras HC raps collector, police for inaction over caste discrimination in temple

MADURAI: Shocked that even after 75 years of Independence, people are still being denied entry into temples over their caste, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, while hearing two petitions related to such an incident at a Mariyamman temple in Chinna Dharapuram, Karur, directed the HR&CE department, Karur collector and SP to file separate reports on the current situation, reason for the temple’s closure, and steps taken to ensure joint worship.
Justice B Pugalendhi criticised authorities for keeping the temple closed since 2018 due to communal tension. “The closure of a public temple, not for days or weeks but for years, under the guise of law and order, is a dereliction of constitutional duty,” he said. “Stopping everyone from entering is not the way to maintain peace. The law cannot treat the oppressor and the oppressed as equals. The government must remember that peace built by denying rights is not real peace, it is surrender,” he added, slamming the collector and police for inaction.
The judge stressed that it is the duty of the HR&CE department and the state to ensure that no caste-based exclusion takes place in any temple. Citing the Kandadevi temple festival in Sivaganga, successfully conducted last year after a 17-year halt due to communal tension, he said it was possible only because the government took proactive steps, deployed adequate police force, engaged with communities, and ensured the participation of Scheduled Caste devotees.
He questioned why similar measures weren’t taken in Karur. The court has directed HR&CE officials to file a report on the management of the temple and why joint worship has not been arranged in the temple so far. He further directed the collector to file an affidavit as to why the temple has remained closed since 2018 and on the proposed action to resolve the issue. Similar questions were raised to the police regarding the current law and order situation in the temple and the police force needed for ensuring peaceful conduct of festivals.
The judge gave the directions while hearing two petitions filed by Marimuthu and Vanniyakulachathiriyar Nala Arakattalai, making two opposing claims - with the former alleging that Scheduled Caste devotees are being denied entry into the temple, while the latter claiming that there is no such discrimination and that they have the right to manage the temple. The judge questioned the trust’s right to manage a public temple which comes under the control of the HR&CE department. Warning strict legal action against anyone who tries to foment trouble, the judge adjourned the matter by three weeks.
More women entering legal profession shows progress of TN: Justice Shriram
Chennai: Stating that the number of woman lawyers appearing in the Madras High Court and among newly enrolled advocates is overwhelming, Chief Justice of Madras High Court KR Shriram on Friday said the trend reflects the progress of women in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a farewell event ahead of transfer to the Rajasthan High Court, he said, “I was immensely pleased to see so many woman lawyers doing a fantastic job.” He noted that 130 out of the recently recruited 213 judicial officers are women. Of the 1,200 new lawyers sworn in recently, 550 are women. This shows the growth and progress in this wonderful state, he added.