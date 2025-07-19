Madurai Bench of Madras HC raps collector, police for inaction over caste discrimination in temple

MADURAI: Shocked that even after 75 years of Independence, people are still being denied entry into temples over their caste, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, while hearing two petitions related to such an incident at a Mariyamman temple in Chinna Dharapuram, Karur, directed the HR&CE department, Karur collector and SP to file separate reports on the current situation, reason for the temple’s closure, and steps taken to ensure joint worship.

Justice B Pugalendhi criticised authorities for keeping the temple closed since 2018 due to communal tension. “The closure of a public temple, not for days or weeks but for years, under the guise of law and order, is a dereliction of constitutional duty,” he said. “Stopping everyone from entering is not the way to maintain peace. The law cannot treat the oppressor and the oppressed as equals. The government must remember that peace built by denying rights is not real peace, it is surrender,” he added, slamming the collector and police for inaction.

The judge stressed that it is the duty of the HR&CE department and the state to ensure that no caste-based exclusion takes place in any temple. Citing the Kandadevi temple festival in Sivaganga, successfully conducted last year after a 17-year halt due to communal tension, he said it was possible only because the government took proactive steps, deployed adequate police force, engaged with communities, and ensured the participation of Scheduled Caste devotees.