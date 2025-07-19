Rules tweaked in Tamil Nadu for revising asset value

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has amended the rules for estimation and revision of guideline value of properties, or market value guidelines (MVG) as it’s officially known.

The amendment will potentially enable the government to do a state-level revision of MVG through the Valuation Committee (VC) expeditiously without going through the decision-making process involving district-level committees.

These amendments to the Tamil Nadu Stamp (Constitution Of Valuation Committee For Estimation, Publication And Revision Of Market Value Guidelines) Rules of 2010 could have wider implications on revision of MVG and cost of registering properties by buyers. The amendments were notified on June 23 based on a government order (GO) issued on the same day.

Incidentally, in 2023, the Madras HC had set aside the state’s move to rationalise the guideline value over lack of adherence to “due process”. Though the GO said the amendments were based on a proposal from the Inspector General (IG) of Registration, it did not elaborate on the details. Officials from Commercial Taxes and Registration Department were not available for comment.

TN hasn’t seen MVG revision since 2012

As per the original 2010 rules, MVG (Market Value Guideline) revision, expected annually, should begin with the issuance of instructions and policy guidelines by the Valuation Committee (VC) — a state-level body headed by the IG of Registration — to Valuation Sub-Committees (VSCs) in each district. The VSCs are to advertise the commencement of the process in local newspapers, invite feedback, and finalise the MVGs after multiple rounds of deliberation.