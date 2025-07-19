Tamil Nadu court awards life term to Maoist leader Roopesh

SIVAGANGA: The district court in Sivaganga on Friday sentenced Roopesh alias Praveen (64), a Maoist leader from Kerala, to life imprisonment in a 2015 case involving the purchase of a SIM card using a fake address.

According to prosecution, Roopesh faces over 15 cases in Tamil Nadu, including in Sivaganga. He was arrested by Coimbatore police in 2015, and a large number of SIM cards were seized from him. Investigation revealed that one of the SIM cards was purchased at an outlet in Kanniyakumari using the ration card of a farmer from Idayan Valasai near Ilaiyangudi in Sivaganga district. The SIM card was used for Maoist activities, leading to a case being registered in Sivaganga district. Roopesh, who is currently lodged in Viyyur Central Prison in Kerala, was brought to court for the hearing under heavy security.

Principal District Judge Arivoli found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 31,000. Roopesh was subsequently taken back to Viyyur Central Prison.