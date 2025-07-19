Youth killed in accident; SI, constable among four injured in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: A 23-year-old youth from Ettayapuram was killed after the car he was travelling in crashed into a median and overturned at the Sinthalakarai-Duraisamypuram diversion on Thoothukudi-Madurai National Highways during the wee hours on Friday. Sources said a sub-inspector, a constable, and two others -- all four also travelling in the vehicle -- sustained grievous injuries.

According to sources, SI Mathava Raja (38) and constable Arputhasamy (33) -- both attached to the Ettayapuram police station -- were allegedly patrolling the area in the car owned by the former. The victim -- Arun Vignesh (23) of Therku Ratha Veethi in Ettayapuram -- and S Raja (20) and S Karthick (23), who are friends of the sub-inspector, accompanied the policemen.

Sources said the sub-inspector allegedly lost control of the vehicle at the Sinthalakarai-Duraisamypuram diversion, where the car hit the median and toppled on the other side of the highway. In the impact, Arun Vignesh died on the spot, and the body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy. The four injured have been admitted to a private hospital, added sources.

A police official said, "Following a tip-off on illegal sand mining, the policemen patrolled Thapathi, Muthalapuram and Sinthalakarai areas in a private car." The Ettayapuram police registered a case and a probe is on.