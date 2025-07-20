Namakkal kidney sale racket: Six victims identified

ERODE/NAMAKKAL: As part of the ongoing probe into a suspected kidney trafficking racket in Namakkal, six residents of Pallipalayam, suspected to have donated organs, have been identified and their names and addresses have been obtained, said A Rajmohan, Joint Director of Health Services in Namakkal.

During the subsequent field inspection, officials were able to trace one donor, who admitted to donating a kidney at a private hospital. The donor's statement has been recorded, and field inspections are continuing to identify and verify the remaining individuals, he added.

Meanwhile, the health department on Saturday suspended all treatment activities other than dialysis at a private hospital operating in Erode amid allegations of a thriving illegal kidney sales racket in Namakkal.

Similarly, the health department has issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital in Tiruchy, seeking an explanation regarding this matter.

The health department officials suspect that some private hospitals in Erode, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, and Perambalur may be involved in the racket that has recently emerged in the Namakkal district.

Sources say the state health department is investigating its activities and is gathering documents that can ascertain their role.

The action against the two hospitals are based on the findings of the preliminary investigation. It is alleged health department officials conducted an inspection at the hospital operating on Perundurai road in Erode on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, J Rajamoorthy, director of medical and rural health services, said, "Treatments, including surgeries, have been suspended at Abirami Kidney Care Hospital in Erode. Similarly, we have also issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital in Tiruchy, seeking an explanation. For now, we have taken steps against these two hospitals only. Similarly, we suspect that a hospital in Perambalur may also be involved in this matter. However, all are under investigation. The wanted person in this case is absconding. We will know more after his arrest."

The role of the racket came to light after Namakkal police booked a suspected middleman for allegedly brokering illegal kidney donations from vulnerable individuals in Pallipalayam and nearby areas.