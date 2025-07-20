Tamil Nadu government suspends DSP, officer says life is in danger

MAYILADUTHURAI: Mayiladuthurai Prohibition Enforcement Wing Deputy Superintendent of Police M Sundaresan, who had accused senior police officers of harassment, has been placed under suspension. Speaking to reporters earlier on Saturday, the officer requested the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to “take up a suo motu case” and give him justice as his “life is in danger”.
The order issued by Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar dated July 19 said Sundaresan violated conduct rules and made baseless allegations against Mayiladuthurai SP. “He deliberately attempted to portray himself in front of the media as if injustice was done to him by not providing government vehicle, which was withdrawn for VVIP bandobast duty on July 11 along with 44 other vehicles from the district,” the order said.
Why was I not suspended if allegations were true: DSP
He had also threatened and abused a woman police inspector and subjected her to untold miseries. This had forced her to commit suicide but it was prevented by her colleagues who consoled her. He had exerted undue influence regarding installation of an AC and printer in his office, and also abused subordinate police personnel over VHF mic. He has failed to approach senior officers to air his grievance as per proper grievance redressal mechanism. In spite of holding responsible rank, he had purportedly questioned the authority of district SP and exhibited sheer indiscipline on many occasions. A disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against him and he is placed under suspension with immediate effect, the order said.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters early on Saturday, Sundaresan said his life is in danger. “Even the best officers can’t do anything for me. Who will give me justice? I need protection as my life is under threat,” he said. “I’m in mental agony, and I’ve been affected by (the actions of) higher officials. If anything happens to me, it is because of them,” he said.
Responding to the accusations made against him from 2005 to 2010, Sundaresan asked why was he not been suspended during that period if the allegations were true. “If I had done anything wrong as per the accusations, I would’ve been suspended, right? But I got transferred to more important positions,” he said. “Not even the DGP has spoken to me about the accusations. No one had investigated me directly,” he said. He also asked why the CM hasn’t intervened. “Why hasn’t the honourable CM asked me anything? But it’s fine; he doesn’t have time for all this. At least he should have inquired with the department heads about the accusations against me,” he said.
Sundaresan added that though he is under severe mental agony and fears for his life, he won’t end up making decisions like police officer Vijayakumar IPS, who died by suicide.
Meanwhile, Nainar Nagenthran, state BJP president slammed the DMK government on the issue. “The government, instead of heeding the allegations of harassment of police officers, is dismissing those making the accusations from service. Will the DMK government realise that this anarchic approach not only affects the police force but also further undermines the already abysmal state of law and order?” Nagenthran posted on X.