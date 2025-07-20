Tamil Nadu government suspends DSP, officer says life is in danger

MAYILADUTHURAI: Mayiladuthurai Prohibition Enforcement Wing Deputy Superintendent of Police M Sundaresan, who had accused senior police officers of harassment, has been placed under suspension. Speaking to reporters earlier on Saturday, the officer requested the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to “take up a suo motu case” and give him justice as his “life is in danger”.

The order issued by Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar dated July 19 said Sundaresan violated conduct rules and made baseless allegations against Mayiladuthurai SP. “He deliberately attempted to portray himself in front of the media as if injustice was done to him by not providing government vehicle, which was withdrawn for VVIP bandobast duty on July 11 along with 44 other vehicles from the district,” the order said.

Why was I not suspended if allegations were true: DSP

He had also threatened and abused a woman police inspector and subjected her to untold miseries. This had forced her to commit suicide but it was prevented by her colleagues who consoled her. He had exerted undue influence regarding installation of an AC and printer in his office, and also abused subordinate police personnel over VHF mic. He has failed to approach senior officers to air his grievance as per proper grievance redressal mechanism. In spite of holding responsible rank, he had purportedly questioned the authority of district SP and exhibited sheer indiscipline on many occasions. A disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against him and he is placed under suspension with immediate effect, the order said.