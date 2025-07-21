AIADMK's organisational secretary Anwar Razza joins DMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK's organising secretary and former MP A Anwar Razza joined the DMK in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Monday. Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued a statement removing Razza from the AIADMK.

The move is seen as a setback for Palaniswami who has been on a campaign tour for over a week now to mobilise support for the party's revived poll alliance with BJP.

Razza, who held key posts in the AIADMK under the leadership of MGR and Jayalalithaa, signed in as a DMK member in the presence of CM Stalin and general secretary Duraimurugan.

Razza had reportedly been wary of the AIADMK-BJP alliance earlier, but decided to switch as he felt that 'AIADMK has been caught in the clutches of BJP'.

Addressing the press after joining the DMK, he said, "During the earlier coalition, BJP listened to what AIADMK said. But now, the situation is different. Although BJP said Palaniswami is the head of the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, the party has not yet declared him as the CM candidate."

"BJP will destroy AIADMK as it has done to several of its allies in other states. BJP's goal is not win this election but to replace AIADMK," he further said.

He said, the people don't like the AIADMK-BJP coalition and will defeat them in the upcoming elections.

Minister RS Raja Kannappan and Ramanathapuram district secretary of DMK Katherbatcha Muthuramalingam were present.