Palakkad railway officials to pre-commission jumbo intrusion system before July 30

COIMBATORE: As part of ensuring the safety of wild elephants, Palakkad railway officials said they have decided to pre-commission the activities of Elephant Intrusion Detection System (EIDS) in the Kottekkad-Madukkarai stretch before July 30.

Kottekkad and Madukkarai share borders with Kerala and Tamil Nadu and are vulnerable to wild elephant movement. In this regard, the Palakkad Division is implementing EIDS, which is aimed at preventing elephant intrusions and enhancing the safety of wildlife and train operations.

“It integrates an optical fibre-based sensing network with artificial intelligence-driven analytical modules to detect the presence and movement of elephants in real time. Installation of the system has been completed on both A Line and B Line.

At present, signal validation, fine-tuning, and systematic reduction of unconfirmed (spurious) alarms are in progress. We have targeted pre-commissioning activities for completion by July 30,” said a railway official.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Palakkad Division, Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, inspected the ongoing implementation of the EIDS in the Kottekkad-Madukkarai stretch on Saturday.

As per a release from Palakkad Railway Division, verified alerts will be relayed without delay to the station masters of stations concerned, the Divisional Control Office, Palakkad Division, level crossings between stations, and locomotive pilots via dedicated display and alert interfaces, enabling timely operational responses to avert incidents.