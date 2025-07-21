Three PMK MLAs suspended for ‘indiscipline’

VILLUPURAM: PMK on Sunday suspended four persons, including three MLAs, from primary membership of the party for alleged violation of discipline.

A statement from PMK headquarters secretary M Anbalagan said, “As per party rules, no MLA or functionary should act or take decisions independently without the permission and directive of Ramadoss. Such actions amount to indiscipline and misconduct.”

MLAs C Sivakumar (Mailam), S Sadasivam (Mettur), SP Venkateswaran (Dharmapuri) and advocate K Balu have been temporarily suspended based on complaints received by the party’s executive committee.

Anbalagan said, “The disciplinary committee conducted a preliminary probe. Their meeting with the Assembly speaker and the alleged false claim regarding the removal of MLA R Arul from primary membership were in violation of party norms. They will be summoned by the panel. Until the inquiry is over, party members have been told not to maintain party-related contact with them.”