Ahead of 2026 TN elections, MLA Kathiravan spices up ticket bid with outreach meet, hot biriyani

TIRUCHY: With Assembly elections less than a year away, Manachanallur MLA S Kathiravan has launched a campaign titled ‘Makkaludan Manachanallur Kathiravan’ — notably on the same day the state government inaugurated its ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ outreach.

The campaign was flagged off by Municipal Administration Minister and DMK principal secretary K N Nehru. Framed as a grievance redressal drive, Kathiravan’s initiative will see him meet residents across all 63 panchayats in his constituency over the coming months.

Every evening, around 6 pm, party functionaries assemble people in a common place, where they air their issues to the MLA. Most of their questions are regarding the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, MGNREGS job cards, house patta, etc. The MLA listens to them, promises follow-up.

The meetings invariably end with a serving of piping hot biriyani. The pattern is the same in every meeting.