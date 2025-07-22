Eight-member gang from Kanyakumari held for kidnap, robbery

In the second incident, which occurred on July 18, 2025, at around 5 am, a five-member gang kidnapped A Marimuthu, a car driver, near the share auto stand at Karur Bus Stand under the pretext of hiring his car. They confined him in a shed at Mangacholipuram, fled with his car, and also snatched his mobile phone and Rs 600 in cash.

Karur City Police rescued Marimuthu. A special team of police tracked the suspects using CCTV footage and mobile tower locations and arrested all eight from Kanyakumari on Sunday. Investigation revealed that all eight were involved in both the kidnapping and robbery incidents. Police said the prime accused, Bagavathi Raja, had previously worked at Palaniswami's dairy farm. After quitting his job, he conspired to extort money from him with the help of his associates.

Their first attempt failed. In the second attempt, they hired Marimuthu's car to kidnap Palaniswami again. However, the plan could not be executed due to unforeseen circumstances. Instead, they confined Marimuthu and fled with his vehicle, police added.