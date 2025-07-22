Madras HC restrains DMK from using OTP verification as part of ‘Oraniyil TN’

MADURAI: Expressing serious concern over the safety of data privacy of voters, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered interim injunction, restraining DMK from sending OTP verification messages to enroll voters as part of its ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign, until the issues of voters’ privacy and data protection are examined.

A bench comprising justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete passed the interim order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S Rajkumar of Thiruppuvanam taluk in Sivaganga, seeking legal action against DMK and its functionaries for alleged unauthorised collection of Aadhaar and other personal details of individuals during the campaign.

The judges directed all authorities concerned to provide details on the data privacy policy employed in the above membership drive, whether informed consent is obtained from individuals during the drive, and the purpose of collecting individual data. The union ministry of information technology, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the DMK are also parties to the case. The case has been adjourned for two weeks for filing counter-affidavit and supporting documents.

The bench observed that freedom of political expression cannot be exercised freely if details on political affiliation are not held private. Information about a person’s political beliefs can be used by the state to suppress dissent and to discriminate by denying employment and subjecting them to trolls, the judges said. Even digital membership drive by political parties is also a data privacy concern that has to be addressed, they added.