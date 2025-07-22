Parents raise alarm over cramped classrooms at Keezhvelur school, petition collector

NAGAPATTINAM: Parents of students studying at the Neelapadi Panchayat Union Primary School in Keezhvelur expressed concern over the long delay in construction of adequate classrooms, where there are only three classrooms for five grades of students.

Students of Classes I and II are clubbed together in a room, Class III students have a separate room, and Classes IV and V are clubbed together in a space shared with the Headmaster’s office.

Members of the School Management Committee (SMC) of Neelapadi Panchayat Union Primary School filed a petition to the District Collector P Akash on Monday, requesting him to sanction funds to build additional classrooms.